Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.51 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $299.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.39 million and the lowest is $251.40 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,349. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

