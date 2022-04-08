Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.61 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 4,485,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

