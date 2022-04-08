$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 1,357,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,049. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.