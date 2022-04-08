DDKoin Market Cap Achieves $249,915.33 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $249,915.33 and $6,306.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00220956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007389 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002304 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.