RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.31 Million

Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will announce $256.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 960,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,337. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

