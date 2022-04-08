FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 12,658 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.