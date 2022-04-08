$51.80 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

ABST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 35,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.91. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,563 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,450 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

