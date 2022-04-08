Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006943 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00282844 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00278031 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.