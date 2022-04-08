Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.01 million and the lowest is $32.23 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.51 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. 427,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 285,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 163,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

