Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $139.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.30 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $582.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $706.63 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,177. Livent has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

