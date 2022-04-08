FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.33. 400,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,995. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.84. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

