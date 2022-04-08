DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $26,824.99 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. DIGG has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $118,304.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,824.99 or 0.63304522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.15 or 0.07563868 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.52 or 1.00141613 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

