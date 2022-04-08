Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 71,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

