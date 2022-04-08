Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

