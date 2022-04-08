Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 831 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 831 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $10,944.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, R Mark Adams sold 1,244 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $14,940.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

