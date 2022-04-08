Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,778,125.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.41. 4,438,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a P/E ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.