Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $99,823.08 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,625. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

