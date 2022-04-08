FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $28.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

