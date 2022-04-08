PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRAA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. 214,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,731. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

