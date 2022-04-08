Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 66,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,232. The stock has a market cap of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

