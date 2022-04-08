Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.43. 366,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $204,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

