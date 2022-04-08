Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 239,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

