CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,181,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,230,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

