Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to post sales of $300.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.65 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UP remained flat at $$3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,607. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.
About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
