$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics posted sales of $3.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

YMTX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 60,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

