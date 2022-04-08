SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $19,679.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.75 or 0.07570565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,377.60 or 1.00077105 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,337 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

