Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report $518.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,725. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

