$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,975. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

