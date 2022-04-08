FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,604 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. 4,194,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,040. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

