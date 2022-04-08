C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to announce sales of $7.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.44 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 10,833,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,936. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

