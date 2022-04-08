Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to post $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.18 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

EXPD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.84. 1,660,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,406. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.