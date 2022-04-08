Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $51.25

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

