BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 17,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,576. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

