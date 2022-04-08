Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $476.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00391723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00086406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00095530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

