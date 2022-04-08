QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $141.42 million and $8.04 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

