FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.86. 1,585,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,926. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

