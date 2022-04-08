Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €94.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.54 ($101.69).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €0.62 ($0.68) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €54.76 ($60.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,326 shares. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

