NewYorkCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $2,879.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00261930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

