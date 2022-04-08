Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €49.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($54.92).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($54.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FRA DWNI traded down €1.17 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €28.88 ($31.74). The company had a trading volume of 252,653 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.50 and its 200-day moving average is €40.57. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($33.49) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($41.86).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

