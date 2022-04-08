Brokerages Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Price Target at €84.64

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €84.64 ($93.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.96) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SAX traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €58.20 ($63.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.99. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.85 ($67.97) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($83.57).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

