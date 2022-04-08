DEXTools Market Capitalization Tops $30.96 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and $318,018.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00105959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,187,651 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

