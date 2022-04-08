Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0017 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $91,036.28 and approximately $28.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

