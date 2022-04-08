Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $21,447.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00224751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00200108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00041981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.70 or 0.07552091 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,700,227,252 coins and its circulating supply is 5,495,017,685 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.