Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.34 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.66. 5,024,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,559. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

