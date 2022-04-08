Zacks: Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,701. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

