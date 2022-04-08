FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.33. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

