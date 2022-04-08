Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 619,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

