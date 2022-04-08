$0.54 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

