Cyclone Protocol Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $54,664.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $117.58 or 0.00277625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006935 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00271800 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

