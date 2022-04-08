Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $5.47 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00012927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $23.41 million and $13.53 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00200875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00383325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00052594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

